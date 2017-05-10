Austintown students take learning to new heights with weather balloon

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Middle School students took their learning outside of the classroom on Wednesday morning.

They launched a weather balloon as part of the school’s STEM program.

The balloon is filled with helium. It also has a GPS tracker on it and two GoPros.

It will track real-time weather data such as temperatures humidity and pressure

The students said they enjoy the hands-on learning activity.

“We have all the sensors so we can learn about space and it’s not just learning about it from NASA. We actually get to learn about it ourselves, and we get to learn about if from something we built and we sent up,” said student Colin Smith.

Austintown Schools STEM Coach Danielle Chine said it’s an opportunity to learn about science beyond a textbook.

“You learn by doing it, and it’s something that you do outside of the four walls of the classroom,” she said.

After students launched the balloon, they took off to retrieve the balloon.

The balloon will be up for several hours, and the students will collect it from wherever it lands. Last year, it landed about two hours away, so they could have a long day ahead of them.