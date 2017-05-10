Battle of softball powerhouses goes to Springfield

Springfield will play the winner of Ursuline and Ridge on Friday.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two area softball powers squared off this evening as Springfield came out on top of McDonald, 13-4. The Tigers improve to 19-3 overall.

Lindsey Druschel finished with four hits including a pair of doubles while driving in 2 runs. Cassie Bacon also had four hits for the Tigers. Marlie Applegarth also closed out the contest with three singles.

Jacqueline Kish threw the first 4 innings and registered the win. Josie Applegarth tossed the final three frames. They allowed McDonald to finish with just six hits.

The Tigers will face the winner of tomorrow’s Ursuline and Mineral Ridge matchup in the Sectional Final of the South Range District on Friday.

McDonald fell for the first time this year as now they stand at 17-1. The Blue Devils, who defeated Badger yesterday 10-0, will face Bristol on Monday at 4:30 pm at Candlelight Knolls in the Warren District Final.

