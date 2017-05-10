Bertha Lee Bryant Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Bertha Lee Bryant, 97, of Niles, died late Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren.

She was born November 5, 1919, in Ensley, Alabama, the daughter of Charles H. and Anna Kate (Brown) Kirksey, and had lived in Trumbull County most of her life.

Bertha had worked as a housekeeper at Hillside Hospital for many years. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she had served on the usher’s board, the nurse’s guild, and the kitchen committee. She had also belonged to Eastern Star, Amaranth, and Blue Star Mothers.

Surviving her are two sons, Gerald Williams of Niles and Emmett Williams of Warren, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Jesse Bryant, whom she had married June 7, 1965; five brothers: James, Jesse, Johnnie, Joseph, and Charles; a sister, Alberta Combs; and a son, Theodore “Ted” Williams, Jr.

Services are 11:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Triedstone Baptist Church in Warren, with Rev. Samson Murry, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 am Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



