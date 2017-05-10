Board of Developmental Disabilities addresses privatization concerns

The Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been working on the transition to private provider options for two years

By Published: Updated:
trumbull county board developmental disabilities

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities answered commissioners’ questions Wednesday about the organization’s privatization.

It has been working on the transition to private provider options for two years.

Superintendent Edward Stark wanted to clarify any misconceptions about mandated changes at Fairhaven.

Stark said federal and state Medicaid forces organizations like Fairhaven to cut ties with county boards.

It also requires that the organization set a 2020 deadline to have 70 percent of its clients receiving services by a private provider, with the remaining 30 percent four years after that.

Stark said they currently have 450 people using their services at Fairhaven’s three locations and want to make the change as smooth as possible for them.

“Part of the plan that we were trying to implement was, actually transition the staff, as well as the clients, to the private provider so individuals can receive services from the same caretaker.”

The county currently owns the buildings operating as Fairhaven.

Stark said the board wants to keep the buildings they currently have operating as Fairhaven in use for people with disabilities.

Transition updates and resources for families will be posted on the Board of Developmental Disabilities’ website and Facebook page.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s