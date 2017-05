YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) РSome Youngstown Water customers are under a boil alert until further notice after a water main break Wednesday.

A contractor hit a major water line, causing low water pressure in the area.

The boil alert affects customers on the west side of Youngstown and the east side of Austintown.

Residents in the affected areas should boil water used for drinking and cooking for at least one minute beforehand.