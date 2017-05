YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A rollover accident on Interstate 680 is slowing traffic Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-680 near the Market Street exit.

One vehicle rolled over in the left-hand lane near the center median. The left lane is closed, leaving just the right lane open for traffic.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. You can check OHGO’s map for traffic updates.