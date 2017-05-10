Dale R. Young Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Dale R. Young, age 71, of Canfield passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Born February 8, 1946 in Youngstown, he was the son of Walter and Annabel (Sturdevant) Young.

Dale retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Union #33 in 2001.

One of his true joys every year was attending the Canfield Fair. Ff anyone was looking for him, they knew they would find him visiting with the Young family at “The Spot”. The most important thing in Dale’s life was family. He loved going to reunions, picnics and parties as well as attending holiday celebrations.

Survivors include his brother, Jim (Heather) Young of California; his caregivers, niece, Beth (Jeff) Ortenzio and Peggy Hunt as well as many other beloved family members. Dale will be missed by all of his family, especially his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that knew him simply as “Uncle Dale”.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Oakley and a sister, Janet Brooke.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Tuesday, May 16 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel.

Private burial will take place at Ellsworth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Akron Children’s Hospital burn center care of Akron Children’s Hospital, 214 W. Bowery St., Akron, Ohio 44308.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send online condolences to Dale’s family.



