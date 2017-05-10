Dennis D. Scott Obituary

May 10, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Dennis D. Scott passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the age of 74.

He was born February 23, 1943.

Arrangements handled by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Please visit cremateohio.com to offer condolences to the family.


Order Flowers Here

.