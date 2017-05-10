Dennis D. Scott Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Dennis D. Scott passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the age of 74.
He was born February 23, 1943.
Arrangements handled by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Please visit cremateohio.com to offer condolences to the family.
