Election May 2017: David Mills

Name: David Mills

City of Residence: Liberty Township, Pennsylvania

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: School Director

Facebook: facebook.com/GCRealRepublicans

Why should you be elected

Recently, I was solicited by several fellow citizens to run for the GCASD Board, and after significant discussion, did agree.

I agreed to run because I became aware that the students of this district are being cheated, and the taxpayers are being abused. I agreed because these people convinced me that I have the skills, mindset, and experiences to play a role in improving the district’s operation. I am running to in some way make our community a better place to live and work. We can create much better educational outcomes, and we can do it in a more financially-sustainable manner.

I believe we can figure out how to be dramatically more cost-effective in teaching academic subjects through appropriate use of technology. At the same time, students would be able to move through coursework at a pace that’s comfortable for them. We can use savings of resources and student time here to avail students of more opportunities to learn life skills through civics, finance, industrial arts, fine arts, music, home economics, clubs, career-oriented training, and apprenticeships.

I believe the Grove City Area School District can be a leader to form a new and better education model, replacing the 1840 assembly line model currently in place. The GCASD can co-exist with and complement home schooling, cyber schools, charter schools, private schools, parochial schools, and agricultural and trade schools. The GCASD can become the school district of choice – meaning the district people choose to attend because it is excellent, and one that embraces the broad spectrum of choices families may make.

Top three priorities

1) Stop the unnecessary building addition / building demolition project and instead repair and upgrade the existing buildings.

2) Turn-around the decline in student performance.

3) Be more fiscally responsible in how the district spends money, in order to maximize funding for the student experience without further abusing taxpayers.



Biography

• David has over thirty-five years of experience in financial services, information technology, consumer durables, real estate development, and most recently as co-founder of Sweet Jeanie’s, an old-fashioned ice cream parlor and restaurant. He has built successful businesses within Mellon Financial as well as property renovations and small business creations.

• David has comprehensive volunteer experience, including the Board of Trustees at Carnegie Mellon University and President of the Carnegie Mellon Alumni Association Board. He is a strategic and long-term thinker who is able to execute on a day-to-day basis.

• David graduated from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University with a B. S., Industrial Management degree.