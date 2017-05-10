Election May 2017: Sallie Mundy

Name: Sallie Mundy

City of Residence: Tioga

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Facebook: facebook.com/KeepJusticeMundy

Website: www.keepjusticemundy.com

Biography

• Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice

• Highly Recommended by the Pennsylvania Bar Association

• 2016 Top Women in Law Award, The Legal Intelligencer

• Former Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge

• Former Disciplinary Hearing Committee Chairman and Member

• Endorsed by the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and PA FOP

Sallie Mundy has always used the law to stand up for those who needed it. As an attorney, Sallie has represented doctors, hospitals, and average citizens who use the court as their last resort for fairness.

Early in her career, Sallie practiced at a firm located in Centre County and traveled throughout northern and central Pennsylvania practicing law. She later spent an equal number of years practicing in Philadelphia and its suburbs. She has served as a volunteer public defender for Tioga County and has been recognized for her service by several legal organizations.

After 20 years of practice, Sallie was elected to the Pennsylvania Superior Court in 2009, becoming the only statewide elected official from the great Northern Tier of our State.

Her diverse background and experience earned her the reputation of being a fair, ethical and hardworking judge. Her record and reputation on the Superior Court helped lead to her nomination to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court in 2016. As a result, the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously confirmed Sallie.

As a Supreme Court Justice, Sallie Mundy is ultimately responsible to the people, not to narrow special interests that look to influence judicial interpretation to fit their own special needs. The court is the final line of defense for people seeking to have their rights protected.

Sallie Mundy has spent her career upholding the Constitution and believes that is the ultimate role of the judiciary. The court is an arbitrator of facts and must apply the laws the legislature passes as long as they are consistent with the Constitution.

Sallie was born and raised in Tioga County, where she was raised to understand the values of faith, family and hard work. And it is those same values that drive her to continue to serve the people of Pennsylvania as a member of the Supreme Court. Sallie promises to be a Justice For All.

Sallie received her college and law school education in western Pennsylvania, at Washington and Jefferson College and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. She has 5 children, including her oldest who is a freshman at the Citadel.