Experts needed for Mahoning County murder cases after deputy coroner’s death

Mahoning County prosecutors will be looking to some outside pathology experts to testify

mahoning county coroner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Having no medical examiner in the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office now, following the death of Deputy Coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr, local prosecutors say they’re having to take some extra steps to bring murder cases to trial.

With three cases set to go to trial in the next six weeks, including that of David Hackett, Mahoning County prosecutors will be looking to some outside pathology experts to testify.

“They will review all the notes from Dr. Ohr, including the autopsy report and they’ll review the toxicology report. They might review the investigative notes from the coroner’s investigators,” said Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa.

Hackett, along with Daniel Harris, are among fourteen names given to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for review following the illness and death of Dr. Ohr last month. All the cases involve murder victims where Ohr had performed the autopsies.

Cantalamessa said the outside experts will have to make their own assessment about what they believe caused the manner of death in the cases.

“They will pretty much tell us if they agree with Dr. Ohr’s findings when they take the stand,” Cantalamessa said.

Cantalamessa said prosecutors have been in this situation in the past when the county did not have its own medical examiner.

According to the Ohio Coroners Association, just five of the twenty counties in the Northeast region have pathologists performing autopsies, less than a dozen across the whole state. In fact, Cuyahoga County, which has seven pathologists, conducts autopsies for a dozen other counties. But even with other experts in this region, they’re not able to offer any help.

“When I talked to a couple of other counties and when I talked to Trumbull County and Summit County to see if they could step in and help, they were simply too overburdened with all the cases they had,” Cantalamessa said.

Mahoning County Coroner Dr. David Kennedy said he will be looking for a successor for Doctor Ohr but a shortage of pathologists nationwide could make that search more difficult.

