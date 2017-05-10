Janofa pitches a gem for Salem; advances to take on Lakeview

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Clara Janofa allowed 2 hits as Salem’s softball team advanced in the playoffs by defeating Ravenna in 10 innings this evening. Janofa struck out 3 in a complete game effort.

Taylor Thorpe finished with a pair of hits and scored the game-winning run in the 10th frame. Jessica Slocum made a diving a catch to secure the victory for the Quakers in the bottom of the 10th.

Hannah Wlling struck out 16 Quakers in the loss for the Ravens. Welling also had a double.

The 10th-seeded Quakers will face Lakeview tomorrow in the Division II Alliance District Sectional Final.