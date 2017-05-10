John Joseph Jesionek Obituary

STREETSBORO, Ohio – John Joseph Jesionek, of Streetsboro and formerly of Warren and Ambridge, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the age of 88, in University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, under the comfort of hospice.

John was born on October 26, 1928 in Warren, the son of the late Stanley and Valeria Valagora Jesionek.

Upon graduating from Warren G. Harding High School, John enlisted in the United States Army and served his country honorably and faithfully abroad in Japan as Military Police during World War II. For his service to his country, he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army Occupational Medal Japan and received an honorable discharge on November 4, 1947.

He worked as a radio engineer for WHHH for many years as well as for the Warren Tribune Chronicle and as a stage hand at Packard Music Hall. He served as president of his local union for stage hands for many years and retired in 1996.

John was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church on North St. in Warren, Ohio, until he moved to Ambridge in 2001, where he continued his dedication to the Catholic church at Good Samaritan Parish as an active volunteer and eucharistic minister.

John is remembered as a loving father and husband as well as a well-respected member of his multiple communities in which he lived over the years.

John is survived by his wife, the former Martha (Halavick), whom he married on July 19, 1958; his children, Sandra Jesionek, Paul and Sophia (Xides) Jesionek and Christina (Jesionek) Wagner; his sisters, Rose (Fred) Van Wye and Mary (William) Bilchak; grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as Dzia Dzia Jacob, Jared and John ”Jack” Jesionek and Mykaela and Nathan Wagner.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a son, Michael Jesionek and a brother, Chester Jesionek.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 8:20 – 9:20 a.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, where closing prayers will be recited at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

A mass of Christian burial will be held with Fr. Christopher Henyk, officiating, will be offered on Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. in St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North St. NW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Burial will take place with full military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery in Champion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in John’s name to St. John Paul II Parish, 1401 Moncrest Drive NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

