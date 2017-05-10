Justice for Troy: Friends, family honor Sharon man killed last June

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Troy Hall was just 29 years old when we has found murdered on June 19, 2016 in Sharon.

Tuesday night, 22-year-old Kaine Fowler of Farrell was arrested and charged with Hall’s murder — with police saying Fowler confessed.

As word spread Wednesday through the Sharon neighborhood where Hall lived and was murdered, the decision was made to hold an impromptu memorial on the site where his body was found. That location is an alley between Spruce and South Oakland Avenues, next to the utility pole and behind a vacant house.

“My son finally got the closure that he needed and he is finally getting justice,” said Hall’s mother Angel Hall.

As more people arrived, they were greeted with hugs. The memorial eventually grew to 20.

“Justice for Troy” shirts were hung, notes were written on a poster board and candles were lit around a bouquet of flowers. The final piece was a cross with Hall’s name.

“Oh I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again,” Hall’s friend Tiffany Simpson said.

The word “closure” was used a lot — but not much was said about accused murderer Kaine Fowler. People didn’t open up about the arrest until WKBN asked.

“They were best friends,” said friend Gary Taylor. “They were close friends and family. It’s just — it’s unbelievable. It’s a very big shock. We all knew [Fowler]. Every last one of us knew him.”

Since the murder, this group has met on the 19th of every month in this same spot to remember Hall — and they will continue to do so. They’ve also built other memorials, although some have been torn down.

“We’ll rebuild again,” said friend Lydia Wade. “We own this alley now, that’s for sure.”

“It’s not the alley between the two streets,” friend Elise Ealy said. “It’s Troy’s Alley.”

Phrases used frequently Wednesday to describe Hall were “great guy” and “would do anything for you” and “was one of my best friends.”