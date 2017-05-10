Local Habitat for Humanity recognizes Women Build Week

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Habitat for Humanity is recognizing Women Build Week with a variety of local projects.

National Women Build encourages women to get out and work with their hands. It’s all about empowerment and uplifting women.

The Mahoning Valley branch of Habitat for Humanity takes part every year. This year, the focus is on two properties in Warren and Struthers.

The build in Struthers runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 352 Woodbine Ave.

In Warren, Habitat is working on a property at 212 Willard Avenue. That build day will be 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday.

To register to volunteer at one of the construction locations, please sign-up on VolunteerUp. Instructions for online registration are available on Habitat’s how-to page.

For more information on local Habitat projects, contact Habitat for Humanity of the Mahoning Valley at 330-743-7244.