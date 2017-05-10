Makeover for house on Youngstown’s south side complete

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation showed off the house on Ivanhoe Avenue

By Published:
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation showed off the house on Ivanhoe Avenue in the Lansingville neighborhood.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An effort was made Wednesday to preserve Youngstown’s Lansingville neighborhood — which is on the south side near Pemberton Park.

A house that was once blight has been renovated and made livable again.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation showed off the house on Ivanhoe Avenue.

Most recently, drug users and squatters used the house. Now it has been fixed up and sold. The couple — who have lived next door for 59 years — are thrilled.

“They’ve really done a beautiful job and we’re really happy with all they’ve done,” said neighbor Gertie Gross.

People living in the newer part of the neighborhood refer to it as Lansingville Heights to distinguish it from older Lansingville.

There’s a house on Detroit and another on Aberdeen that need renovated. Officials with the development corporations are keeping an eye on both of them.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s