Makeover for house on Youngstown’s south side complete



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An effort was made Wednesday to preserve Youngstown’s Lansingville neighborhood — which is on the south side near Pemberton Park.

A house that was once blight has been renovated and made livable again.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation showed off the house on Ivanhoe Avenue.

Most recently, drug users and squatters used the house. Now it has been fixed up and sold. The couple — who have lived next door for 59 years — are thrilled.

“They’ve really done a beautiful job and we’re really happy with all they’ve done,” said neighbor Gertie Gross.

People living in the newer part of the neighborhood refer to it as Lansingville Heights to distinguish it from older Lansingville.

There’s a house on Detroit and another on Aberdeen that need renovated. Officials with the development corporations are keeping an eye on both of them.