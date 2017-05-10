Mary A. Donohue Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Mary A. Donohue, age 84, of Hubbard, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Mary was born January 3, 1933 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a daughter of Oria Morrison.

She was a nurse’s aide at the former St. Mary’s and at the former Castle Manor, both of Youngstown.

She was a member of the former St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Youngstown.

Her husband, Theodore Donohue, Sr., whom she married December 21, 1946, passed away October 5, 1995.

She will be sadly missed by her family, her sons, David (Elizabeth) Donohue of Hugo, Oklahoma, Robert A. Donohue of Hubbard and her daughter, Rebecca J. Donahue of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sons, Roger Lee Donohue, Theodore Donohue and her daughter, Mary Donohue.

Mary will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolence.



