Mercer County announces voting location changes for primary

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Some polling locations have changed for the Pennsylvania primary on May 16.

The following changes were announced on Wednesday:

Precinct change:

Hermitage NW-4 has moved to the multi-purpose room at the Shenango Valley Senior Community Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive. All voters in this precinct previously received new voter cards from the county for this move.

Room changes (same building, different room):

Hermitage NW-3, Shenango Valley Senior Community Center, has been moved to the multi-purpose room at the front of the building, which they will share with NW-4, and will use the front entrance instead of the rear entrance. This is a permanent move and voters should pay attention to the precinct signs so they get in the correct line. Grove City 2, College View Towers, 301 South Broad St., has been moved to the multi-purpose room at the front of the building. Voters should use the entrance facing South Broad Street. Those needing accessible parking and entry should use the lot and door facing Main Street. Signs will be posted. This is also a permanent move. Greenville 4, Greenville High School, 9 Donation Road, has been moved from the lecture hall right across the hall to the library due to state testing that is scheduled. Entrance and parking are unchanged. This is a temporary move and signs will be posted.

Mercer County’s Director of Elections Jeff Greenburg said only registered Democrats and Republicans are permitted to vote Tuesday in Pennsylvania since there are no ballot questions.

The deadline to return absentee ballots is 5 p.m. Friday.