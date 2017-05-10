Police: 4-year-old girl found in middle of busy Niles road

The little girl was wandering on Warren Avenue last week, according to police

By Published: Updated:
police lights generic

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of a 4-year-old who police said was found wandering on a busy Niles road last week is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

Police said they found the little girl in the middle of Warren Avenue near First Choice Community Credit last Thursday around 11 a.m.

An officer recognized the girl as the same child found wandering two days prior.

The girl’s mother, 24-year-old Katrina Parker, is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Thursday morning on a charge of child endangering.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s