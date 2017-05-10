Police: 4-year-old girl found in middle of busy Niles road

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of a 4-year-old who police said was found wandering on a busy Niles road last week is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

Police said they found the little girl in the middle of Warren Avenue near First Choice Community Credit last Thursday around 11 a.m.

An officer recognized the girl as the same child found wandering two days prior.

The girl’s mother, 24-year-old Katrina Parker, is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Thursday morning on a charge of child endangering.

