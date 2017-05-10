Police: Officers found marijuana, pills during search at Travelers Inn

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is in Mahoning County Jail after a search of the Travelers Inn where he was listed as living.

Officers searched the location on Tuesday afternoon and reported finding a digital scale, rolling papers, loose marijuana, several baggies and unmarked pills.

During the search, 66-year-old Edgar Day told officers, “C’mon it’s just for some weed. You know it help people though, but I know it’s against the law,” according to a police report.

Day was found to have a warrant for his arrest in Boardman on marijuana trafficking charges.

A woman who was with him, 46-year-old Claudette Moore, was arrested on a warrant out of Campbell Municipal Court.

Police told the manager of the Traveler’s Inn that if officers had to return, they would seek a nuisance abatement, according to the report.