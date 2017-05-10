Police: Wanted fugitive arrested in Warren after spotted cutting grass

Jon Blosser, 40, is facing failure to comply and receiving stolen property charges

Published:
Jon Blosser, charged with carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing justice, failure to comply and failure to stop after an accident in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man wanted on multiple felony warrants led officers on a chase through Warren.

Jon Blosser, 40, was arrested Tuesday night.

An officer spotted Blosser mowing the grass near Griswold Street. The officer tried to arrest Blosser, who then ran away, scaling a chain-link fence and running behind a home, according to a police report.

Blosser was arrested after running out of a wooded area on Fremont Avenue, police said.

Police said Blosser had a knife concealed in his waistband, a crack cocaine pipe in his pocket, as well as three sets of vehicle keys. One of the keys belonged to a vehicle reported stolen from Warren, the report said. The license plate on the vehicle was reported stolen from Howland, police said.

Blosser is facing failure to comply and receiving stolen property charges. He’s scheduled to appear in Warren Municipal Court on those charges on Thursday.

