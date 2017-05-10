Sen. Schiavoni releases first video ad for governor campaign

Joe Schiavoni is currently one of four candidates looking to win next year's Democratic Primary

By Published: Updated:
State Sen. Joe Schiavoni kicks off his campaign for Ohio governor in Boardman.
Sen. Joe Schiavoni


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Joe Schiavoni unveiled the first ad Wednesday for his campaign for governor.

It runs about three and a half minutes and is airing on Schiavoni’s campaign website.

He’s currently one of four candidates looking to win next year’s Democratic Primary. The others are former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, former state Rep. Connie Pillich, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

The winner of the governor’s race will succeed John Kasich, whose term ends in 2018.

The video includes interviews with a number of local residents and includes images of Schiavoni when he was an amateur boxer.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s