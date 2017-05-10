Storm Team 27: Dry and warmer

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The warm up continues today with high temperatures climbing to the upper 60s this afternoon. A few spots could see 70! Expect scattered clouds with peeks of sunshine. Rain chances return late tonight into the day on Thursday.

The chance for rain showers will stay in the forecast for the rest of the workweek. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower into Mother’s Day weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today: Scattered clouds.
High: 69

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers late. (40%)
Low: 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. (60%)
High: 69

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 42

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 58

