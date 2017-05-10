Storm Team 27: The risk for rain returns overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers with embedded thunderstorms will drift toward the area into early Thursday morning. These will stick arousn through early morning. Once this batch of rain moves out there will be a smaller chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50’s to around 60 in a few spots.

Slightly unsettled weather will last into your Mother’s Day weekend. There will be a small risk for an isolated shower Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A big part of the weekend will remain dry as the chance for rain is low.

Warming up with more sunshine next week. Highs back in the 80’s by the middle of the week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain showers with embedded thunderstorms toward morning. (60%)

Low: 48

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 58

Thursday night: Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorm early. (60%)

Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 63 Low: 45

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers early. (20%)

High: 78 Low: 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 62

