Study shows Ohio life expectancy better in some counties than others

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows that people in Ohio are living longer. Life expectancies have risen in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The average life expectancy is 77 years old. That’s up more than seven percent since 1980.

Geauga County leads the state in life expectancy with an average of 81.6 years. The lowest in the state is in Jackson County at 74.6.

POPULATION GROWTH EXPECTANCY BY COUNTY

Northeast Ohio did particularly well in the study because of better health care.

PROJECTED 85+ POPULATION

Nationwide, live expectancies fell in 13 counties from 1980 to 2014, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The lowest life expectancy in 2014 was 66.8 years, in Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota. The highest life expectancy in 2014 was in Summit County, Colorado at 86.8 years.

Lisa Solley, director of communications for the Area Agency on Aging, said seniors are living healthier lives by exercising, seeking medical care and taking medication appropriately. She said enrollment in agency programs is also increasing.

“We want to do things that are going to keep people healthy so they don’t need to go into a nursing home because that is more costly on tax payers,” Solley said. “The Area Agency on Aging has programs that are going to keep people in their homes safe and independent.”

The agency’s Assisted Living Waiver enrollment grew by 68 percent in 2016, and the Senior Farmer’s Market helped more than 700 people receive $50 coupons to use at farm markets.

Since people are living longer, public places are working to make changes to accommodate an older crowd.

“You will see buildings adapting or trying to make it a little bit better for older adults. You’ll see more scooters available in stores and benches around for people to sit down and rest a little bit,” Solley said.

More senior living complexes are also expected to crop up. Most recently, the ribbon was cut on the Parkman Landing complex in Warren.