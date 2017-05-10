Suspect arrested, charged with killing Sharon man last year

Kaine Fowler, of Farrell, was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police have arrested a suspect who is charged with killing a Sharon man in June of 2016. 

Troy Scott Hall, 29. Photo sent from Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith.
Kaine Fowler, 21, of Farrell, is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in Mercer County Jail without bond.

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said he killed 29-year-old Troy Scott Hall, who was found shot in the head on South Oakland Avenue.

It was Sharon’s only homicide of 2016.

Fowler was arraigned Tuesday in a Mercer County court, and a preliminary hearing is set for May 19.

