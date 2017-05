CARROLLTON, Ohio – Formerly of Minerva, Thomas Guthrie, age 80, passed away in Carroll Golden Age Retreat on May 10, 2017.

Thomas was born in Kensington, OH on September 10, 1936.

Tom was an Army Veteran and burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery located at 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, OH.

Arrangements handled by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.