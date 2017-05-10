Veteran, canine friend stop in Warren during hospital tour

A Vietnam veteran and his service dog, Tater, are visiting every VA hospital in America

Cliff Terry and his service dog, Tater, are visiting every VA hospital in the country.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vietnam veteran Cliff Terry and his service dog, Tater, are making a cross-country trip with a goal to visit every Veterans Affairs’ hospital in America.

They’re calling their journey Tater and Cliff’s Charity Ride for Service Dogs. Tater is Terry’s PTSD and therapy dog — a 4-year-old Italian Greyhound.

Terry hopes the ride will help raise money to provide service dogs to other military veterans.

Wednesday, the duo made a stop in Warren. They have seven more community-based outpatient clinics to visit in the state.

“I’m thanking the staff for what they do for us ’cause nobody ever thanks them, and they always smile,” Terry said.

Terry and Tater plan on heading to Michigan next.

He expects that it will take a few years to visit every VA hospital.

To donate toward their cause, you can make checks out to:

Tater’s Ride
PO Box 3
Alexandria, IN 46001

You can also visit Terry and Tater on Facebook to follow them along their journey.

