Youngstown crime activity: Toilets, sinks, furnishings taken from house

Wednesday, May 3

12:17 a.m. – Glenwood Avenue, a woman told police that some people in an SUV stopped her while she was walking and attempted to restrain her, according to a police report. The woman told police that she walking home from a friend’s house when the vehicle stopped and the occupants asked for sex but she refused, the report stated. The woman said the passenger reached out and grabbed her by the arm but she was able to break away. The woman told police that her cell phone was taken.

10:46 a.m. – 1300 block of Wick Ave., Nicholas Tarr was cited after Youngstown city code enforcement workers came to the house for asbestos removal and found Tarr living in the residence, even after the house had been red-tagged by the city. Tarr said he had a verbal agreement with the owner that if he did work on the home he could live there.

6:05 p.m. – 400 block of E. Myrtle Ave., Gregory and Lamarcus Smith, 25 and 34 years old respectively, were charged with drug possession following a raid. According to a police report, officers found fentanyl, heroin, crack, various narcotic pills and over $1,700 in cash in the house.

4:35 p.m. – Lansdowne Blvd., a man was shot in the arm and then pistol-whipped inside his home. The victim told police that three men he did not know forced their way into his house, shot him in the arm and then dragged him through the living room and kitchen while pistol whipping him, according to a police report. Officers recovered one .38 caliber shell casing near the front door and noted that the furniture inside the house was flipped and thrown about the room.

4:48 p.m. – 300 block of Chicago Ave., Isaac Ford, 37, was charged with drug possession following a raid at his house. Officers seized heroin, crack cocaine and various narcotic pills, according to a police report.

Friday, May 5

3:34 p.m. – 700 block of E. Florida Ave., a caller reported that their house had been broken into and ransacked.

4 p.m. – Midlothian Blvd. and Market St., a 64-year-old woman said her caregiver took money from her after she sent her to the bank to retrieve $300 for her rent and church dues. The caregiver came back with only $16, according to the report. The woman checked her bank account and saw that another withdrawal was made by her caregiver in the amount of $160, the report stated.

5:43 p.m. – 1000 block of Eastway Dr., a man told police that someone broke into his house and took a flat screen TV and a jar of coins.

9:27 p.m. – Cohasset Dr. and Hillman St. – Michael Kerns, 37, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found heroin in his vehicle, along with a white powder and straw.

Sunday, May 7

12:01 a.m. – 2600 block of Taft Ave., Bianca Starks, 34, was charged with aggravated menacing. According to a police report, Starks was in an ongoing dispute with her neighbor and witnesses said Starks fired several shots while in the neighbor’s yard and near a street corner. The neighbor told police Starks was mad because she sprayed mace on her earlier that day, the report stated. Police noted they did not find any shell casings or a weapon. However, they said they heard Starks tell the neighbor she has “20 more bullets for her a**,” the report stated.

2:41 p.m. – Thornton Avenue at Elm Street, Treshawn White, 21, was charged with , obstructing justice, failure to obey a police signal and traffic offenses following a police chase. According to a police report, the car White was driving was suspected of being involved in an earlier accident. When they tried to pull White over, he took off and led police on a chase, according to a police report. White hit a fire hydrant before crashing at Ohio and Granada avenues. Both White and the passenger got out of the car and ran away, but White was arrested on Lauderdale Avenue.

10:04 p.m. – 500 block of W. Evergreen Ave., Justin Secre, 30, was charged with domestic violence after police say he attacked a couple inside their home. According to a police report, Secre was in the home watching a movie with the couple when he became enraged and attacked them, saying they didn’t believe in God. Police said a woman had been punched several times in the face and a man had abrasions on his arms and elbows, according to the report.

6:41 p.m. – Forest Avenue and Emerson Place, Krystal Wolfe, 28, was charged with receiving stolen property and driving under suspension. According to a police report, officers pulled Wolfe over because they recognized the vehicle as being reported stolen earlier in the day. Wolfe said the car belonged to her boyfriend and that he lets her drive it, the report stated. She also said he has threatened to report the car stolen before, but she didn’t think he would go through with it, according to the police report. The receiving stolen property charge was later dismissed, according to court records.

Monday, May 8

11:20 a.m. – 2600 block of McFarland, a woman said someone broke into the home she was renovating and took several items, including two toilets, two sinks, an air conditioner, table and chairs, lawn furniture, dishes and various other home items. The woman told police the items totaled about $9,000.

12:51 p.m. – 400 block of Cleveland St., a man told police that his home was broken into and that two refrigerators and two weed whackers were missing. He also said that scrap metal was taken from the backyard.

12:55 p.m. – W. Princeton and Glenwood avenues, Keith Crockett, 32, was charged with drug possession following a crash. According to a police report, Crockett crashed into a fence on W. LaClede Avenue and tried to run away. Police caught Crockett in the area of W. Princeton and Glenwood avenues. During the arrest, police say they found a bag of heroin and crack-cocaine, along with bags of various types of pills, the report stated.

Tuesday, May 9

7:05 p.m. – 200 block of E. Judson Ave., Jesse Stewart, 18, was charged with drug possession and having outstanding warrant following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Stewart over for not having a county sticker on his license plate. During the arrest, police say they detected a strong odor of marijuana but didn’t find any in the vehicle or on Stewart. After arriving at the jail, Stewart told officers he had marijuana and drugs concealed in a body crevice. Officers found marijuana, Tramadol pills and baggies with white powder, the report stated. Police also seized $446 in cash.

4:06 p.m. – E. Midlothian Blvd. and South Ave., Tyjuan Julious, 23, was charged with drug possession, driving without a license and improperly handling firearms following a traffic stop. Police said they pulled Julious over for failing to signal a turn and not having a front license plate. When officers approached the car, they smelled marijuana, the report stated. Police said they found a digital scale in Julious’ pocket. They also found a gun in the glove compartment and a bag of marijuana in the console, according to the report.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Youngstown Police Department.

