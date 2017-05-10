Youngstown police say woman hit pole before crashing on I-680

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested and charged in connection with two accidents.

According to a police report, Jaquaiza King was traveling along Interstate 680 northbound near Shirley Road at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when she lost control and wrecked in the median.

While on the scene of that accident, officers got a report that the same vehicle hit a pole in the 800 block of E. Boston Ave.

Police say they found a dent on King’s car consistent with a police hitting it and found a utility pole sheared in half on E. Boston Ave., with a headlight assembly lying on the ground.

King was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with a head injury. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension.