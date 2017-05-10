Youngstown police say woman hit pole before crashing on I-680

The woman was injured and taken to the hospital

By Published: Updated:
Ambulance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested and charged in connection with two accidents.

According to a police report, Jaquaiza King was traveling along Interstate 680 northbound near Shirley Road at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when she lost control and wrecked in the median.

While on the scene of that accident, officers got a report that the same vehicle hit a pole in the 800 block of E. Boston Ave.

Police say they found a dent on King’s car consistent with a police hitting it and found a utility pole sheared in half on E. Boston Ave., with a headlight assembly lying on the ground.

King was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with a head injury. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s