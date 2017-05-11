AP Source: WR Josh Gordon’s reinstatement denied by NFL

After leading the NFL in yards receiving in 2013, Gordon barely has played, getting into only five games in 2014.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon carries the ball after a reception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Browns say they are disappointed about a report that troubled wide receiver Gordon has failed another drug test and could be facing a one-year NFL ban. Gordon was suspended for 10 games last season for another violation of the league's drug policy. He appeared in just five games and was suspended by the Browns for violating team rules before the season finale. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) – A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been denied reinstatement by the NFL.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced publicly, says Gordon can reapply for reinstatement in the fall.

Gordon has been suspended several times by the league, including the current ban for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He also was suspended for 10 games in 2014, then for the 2015 season, all for substance abuse violations.

Now 26, Gordon rejoined the Browns last summer, then entered a rehab facility in September.

