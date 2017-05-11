AP Source: WR Josh Gordon’s reinstatement denied by NFL

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2014, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Josh Gordon (12) stretches before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. Josh Gordon has asked the NFL for another chance. The suspended Browns wide receiver applied to the league for reinstatement, a person with direct knowledge of the process told the Associated Press on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Gordon, who was banned for a year in February for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy, formally asked Commissioner Roger Goodell to allow him back, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been denied reinstatement by the NFL.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced publicly, says Gordon can reapply for reinstatement in the fall.

Gordon has been suspended several times by the league, including the current ban for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He also was suspended for 10 games in 2014, then for the 2015 season, all for substance abuse violations.

Now 26, Gordon rejoined the Browns last summer, then entered a rehab facility in September.

After leading the NFL in yards receiving in 2013, Gordon barely has played, getting into only five games in 2014.

