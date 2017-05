SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A bomb squad was called to a Southington home to take grenades found inside.

The bombs will be detonated on another day.

An officer was called to the home in the 5400 block of Nelson Mosier Road, where they were found inside.

No one was living in the home.

It is unclear at this time how long the grenades were in the home or who put them there.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more information, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. for updates.