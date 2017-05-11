Carl Verney Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Carl Verney, 90, of Warren died Thursday morning May 11, 2017, at Gillette nursing Home in Warren.

Mr. Verney was born December 5, 1926, in Blainsburg, Pa. a son of Anton and Anna Kusnir Verney and came to the area over 75 years ago. He attended East Pike High School in California, Pa. and had worked for Copperweld Steel for thirty-five years, retiring in 1984.

Carl enjoyed tending his garden and was an avid Cleveland Indian’s fan.

Besides his wife, the former Marialice Maddix, whom he married April 30, 1960, he leaves two daughters, Carla (Robert) Cooper in Chicago, Illinois and Vanessa (Richard) Mussatto of Plainfield, Illinois. He also leaves two granddaughters, Marissa and Makayla Mussatto.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Ludwick, Felix, Adolf, Victor, and Jordan, as well as his sister, Betty Sasala.

A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Saint Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren. Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the church.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.