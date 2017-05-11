Changes coming Monday in the I-80 widening project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beginning Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m., Interstate 80 eastbound between Route 11 and Route 193 will have various lane restrictions.

The following lane restrictionS and ramp closures will occur:

I-80 EB to SR 11 NB – Closed – The ramp from I-80 eastbound to Route 11 northbound will be closed through early December 2017. The detour will be I-680 southbound to Route 711 northbound to Route 11 northbound

I-80 EB to US 422 – Open – The ramp from I-80 eastbound to US 422 will re-open

Route 711 NB to 80 EB – Closed – The ramp from Route 711 northbound to I-80 eastbound will be closed through December. The detour will be Route 711 northbound to Gypsy Lane to Route 193 northbound to I-80 eastbound