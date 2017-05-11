Clarence B. Davidson Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Clarence B. Davidson passed away on May 9, 2017.

He was born February 28, 1929 in Timblin, Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, the son of Clarence J. and Mary (Henry) Davidson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gene Davidson.

Most of his childhood was spent in Coalport, Pennsylvania, where his grandparents lived.

When he was 13, his parents moved to Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Conneaut Lake High School in 1947.

In his teens, he worked on the ore boats on the Great Lakes.

He married Lois (Dean) Dennis, a high school classmate, on September 9, 1950.

During the Korean War he enlisted in the Navy, serving at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. After his Navy discharge in 1956, they moved to Niles, Ohio.

He was a heavy equipment operator and a 65 year member of the Operating Engineers Local 66.

After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking. He made clocks and furniture. He did home repairs and electrical work for friends and relatives. He and Lois enjoyed camping and traveling, including two trips to Alaska via the Al-Can Highway. They enjoyed winters in Florida, most recently with their friends at Ridge Manor Campground near Dade City, Florida. They also went on two cruises and a trip to the Dominican Republic with his children.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, who passed on March 3, 2014.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Davidson (Bill McLean) of Olympia, Washington, Patrick Davidson of Jefferson City, Missouri, Helen Ross (Michael) of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Mark Davidson (Michele) of Holly, Michigan and his sister, Cheryl Davidson of Seattle, Washington; six grandchildren, David Ross (Kristi) of Saegertown, Pennsylvania, Sarah Weber (Dawson) of Tysons, Virginia, Hallie McLean (Tom Werner) of Edmonds, Washington, Austin Davidson, Trevor Davidson and Maya Davidson, all of Holly, Michigan along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be cremated and at his request there will be no memorial services held.

His ashes will be buried with his wife’s ashes at a later time at Lakeview Cemetery overlooking Conneaut Lake Park, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements were made by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave. Niles, Ohio, 330-652-2422.

To send condolences to the family visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, May 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.