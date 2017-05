YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested Wednesday following a drug raid on the south side.

Officers went to the house at about 5:46 p.m. with a search warrant. Inside the house they found a coffee can containing fentanyl, 1 bag of cocaine, 2 digital scales and a marijuana grinder.

Police arrested Darien Thompson, 21, and Joshua Ortiz, 24, at the scene. Bother were charged with drug possession.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in on May 12.