Commander officially removed from TAG drug task force

Trumbull County's Sheriff removed Commander Jeff Orr, but his decision was met with controversy from other members of the group

By Published: Updated:
Jeff Orr, Trumbull County Drug Task Force
TAG Capt. Jeff Orr


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The commander of the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Task Force (TAG) was officially voted out on Thursday.

TAG’s advisory board met in Warren to discuss who will be in charge of drug enforcement operations in Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe recently removed Commander Jeff Orr from that position — a move officials in Ashtabula were not happy about. Monroe said he was replacing Orr with Howland detective Tony Villanueva because of “philosophical differences.”

On April 25, commissioners in Ashtabula announced the county will no longer be involved in the joint drug task force, saying they were not involved in the decision to replace Orr.

The Sheriff’s Office and Orr then said they would come to a final decision at TAG’s board meeting.

Thursday, Ashtabula’s prosecutor said he voted out Orr with great reluctance. Ashtabula County still has to vote on whether they want to remain in the task force.

Trumbull County officials said they respect their decision either way.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s