Commander officially removed from TAG drug task force



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The commander of the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Task Force (TAG) was officially voted out on Thursday.

TAG’s advisory board met in Warren to discuss who will be in charge of drug enforcement operations in Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe recently removed Commander Jeff Orr from that position — a move officials in Ashtabula were not happy about. Monroe said he was replacing Orr with Howland detective Tony Villanueva because of “philosophical differences.”

On April 25, commissioners in Ashtabula announced the county will no longer be involved in the joint drug task force, saying they were not involved in the decision to replace Orr.

The Sheriff’s Office and Orr then said they would come to a final decision at TAG’s board meeting.

Thursday, Ashtabula’s prosecutor said he voted out Orr with great reluctance. Ashtabula County still has to vote on whether they want to remain in the task force.

Trumbull County officials said they respect their decision either way.

