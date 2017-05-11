Election May 2017: Amber White

Name: Amber White
City of Residence: Greenville, Pennsylvania
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Desired: County Treasurer
Facebook: facebook.com/AmberforTreasurer
Website: electamberfortreasurer.weebly.com
Why should you be elected
In addition to holding a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and having prior banking experience, I currently work in the Mercer County Treasurer’s Office. I also have a working knowledge of the responsibilities and issues involved with the County Treasurer’s Office.
Biography
Education
• Graduate of Slippery Rock University School of Business
• Former business student at the University of Limerick in Ireland
• Masters level course work at Clarion University of Pennsylvania
• Completed 10 courses for safe and legal banking practices
Experience
• Proven experience in the Mercer County Treasurer’s Office
• Former team manager specializing in new hire orientation and training
• Background in branch and back office operations at First National Bank of PA
• Four-time state qualifier for Future Business Leaders of America
• Chairperson of Mercer County Young Republicans
Community Involvement
• Member of Jerusalem Christian Church
• INOT GIVIN’ IN Relay for Life team member
• New Vernon Grange member
• Two-time participant in Dave Ramsey’s Financial
.