Election May 2017: Amber White

Name: Amber White

City of Residence: Greenville, Pennsylvania

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: County Treasurer

Facebook: facebook.com/AmberforTreasurer

Website: electamberfortreasurer.weebly.com

Why should you be elected

In addition to holding a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and having prior banking experience, I currently work in the Mercer County Treasurer’s Office. I also have a working knowledge of the responsibilities and issues involved with the County Treasurer’s Office.

Biography

Education

• Graduate of Slippery Rock University School of Business

• Former business student at the University of Limerick in Ireland

• Masters level course work at Clarion University of Pennsylvania

• Completed 10 courses for safe and legal banking practices

Experience

• Proven experience in the Mercer County Treasurer’s Office

• Former team manager specializing in new hire orientation and training

• Background in branch and back office operations at First National Bank of PA

• Four-time state qualifier for Future Business Leaders of America

• Chairperson of Mercer County Young Republicans

Community Involvement

• Member of Jerusalem Christian Church

• INOT GIVIN’ IN Relay for Life team member

• New Vernon Grange member

• Two-time participant in Dave Ramsey’s Financial