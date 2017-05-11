Election May 2017: Brenda Cowher Stevenson

Name: Brenda Cowher Stevenson

City of Residence: Jamestown, Pennsylvania

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: School Board

Why should you be elected

• I have a vested in Jamestown Schools and our community.

• I am a life long resident of Jamestown. My husband and I both graduated from Jamestown and are happy to be raising our family here.

• I believe in our school district and what the community has to offer.

• I feel that the current board needs to have a little more diversity in it’s make up as only 2 of the current board members have children in the school system.

• I do not feel that the board should be solely made up of parents with kids currently in school, however.

• I think given the current state of the economy, decreased enrollments, and decreased funding from the Commonwealth that having some new perspectives and people who are able to make difficult decisions is what is needed on the School Board to help us sustain our independence as a School System while keeping the best interest of our kids and community at the forefront of our choices.

• I am running for School Board because I feel I can be an asset to our children, our community, and our school system by doing those things.

Top three priorities

1) Increase communication between the board, district and the community so that people are well educated about the hardships that the district may be facing so that the community can have a forum to learn, voice concerns, and their suggestions as well.

2) Increase awareness among the community, parents, and school of the current state of drug abuse in the community, the needs of children who suffer from addiction themselves or suffer due to family member suffering with addiction by supporting JDAPP and school clubs like FISH.

3) Balancing budget concerns while maintaining high standards of education for the kids and trying to look for creative ways to keep from limiting activities for kids to participate in while not passing automatically passing the expense on to the community via tax increases.

Biography

• I am a 1991 graduate of Jamestown Area High School.

• I attended Gannon University where I rec’d an associates degree in Health Sciences and obtained my LPN at Mercer County Career Center.

• I work for UPMC as a Physician Educator.

• I live in Jamestown with my husband and twin daughters who also attend Jamestown High School.