Jarvis collects 200 Ks; Hubbard moves on

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Addy Jarvis collected her 200th strikeout this season as Hubbard powers by Alliance, 14-0. Jarvis allowed just 2 hits while striking out 9 Aviators.

Hubbard moves onto the District Semifinal where they’ll face tomorrow’s winner between Marlington and Poland.

Offensively Emma Wukelich, Annie Zagorec and Jarvis each had 3 hits apiece. Wukelich scored 4 times. Zagorec finished with 4 RBIs and had a double. Jarvis also had a double and drove in 4 runs to help her cause. Lea Munnell, Mikayla Smith and Morgan Kist each had two hits.

Nautica Longaberger and Mara Cvelbar had Alliance’s lone hits.