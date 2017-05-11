Jeffrey B. Showman Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio – Jeffrey B. Showman, 65, of Berlin Center, passed away at Hospice House on May 11, 2017.

Jeffrey was born May 23, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of the late Francis and Lena B. Showman and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from North High School and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1981 from Youngstown State University.

Jeff had worked in various departments at YSU for more than 33 years, most recently in facilities maintenance, until his retirement in 2005.

Jeff enjoyed history, particularly early American history. He also enjoyed fishing, photography, traveling and especially training and showing dogs in obedience trials. He was an AKC obedience show judge and traveled throughout the U.S. judging obedience and rally trials for 19 years.

He leaves his wife, the former Shawnee Fergus, whom he married in 1982; a sister, Karen Atwell; a brother, Keith Showman; sisters-in-law, Pati Fergus and Danielle (Norm) Mackall; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews as well as his very much beloved canine companions.

Per his wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Chris Knight and the staff at The Hope Center, as well as the staff at Patriot Home Care, MVI Home Care and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care during Jeff’s illness.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, P.O. Box 1776, Williamsburg, Virginia 23187-9910 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.



