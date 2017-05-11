Kenneally leads Ursuline past Ridge in Sectionals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline blanked Mineral Ridge 12-0 in five innings in the Division III Sectionals Thursday afternoon at the YSU Softball Complex.

Jordyn Kenneally picked up the win in the circle, striking out four while allowing just one hit. Emma Ericson struck out the side in the fifth inning.

Kenneally also drove in five runs on two hits to lead the Irish at the plate. Caroline Aey added three hits, while Macy Ross added a pair of hits.

Ursuline improves to 16-7 overall on the season. The Irish will travel to meet Springfield in the Division III Sectional Finals Friday at 4:30PM.

