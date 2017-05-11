LaDonna Jean Streeter-Williams Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – LaDonna Jean Streeter-Williams, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017. She went to be with the Lord at the age of 64 years old.

Ms. Williams was born June 26, 1952 to the late Richard Willie Hooks, Sr. and Clara Bell Streeter of Warren, Ohio.

She is survived by her sisters, Tanya Pollard, Carmen Streeter, Vanessa Johnson, Antjaunette Johnson and Michelle Hooks; her brothers, Scott Hooks, Richard Hooks, Jr., Keven Morgan, Richard Morgan, Wayne Streeter, Gary Streeter, John Streeter and Alphonso Streeter.

She is lovingly remembered by her two daughters and son, Bendetta Streeter-Butler, Sonya Williams and Aaron Streeter of Warren. She also leaves seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Prior to her illness, Ms. Williams was employed at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services-One Stop.

Throughout her battles, she drew comfort and encouragement from her Christian faith and her loving family and friends. Ms. Williams amazing courage and strength is passed on in those she loved.

She enjoyed listening to music, watching westerns, going to church and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23.

Funeral services will be held at Lordstown Baptist Church, 4086 Highland Avenue, Warren, Ohio on Tuesday, May 16 at 12:00 Noon.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Her family will receive friends at her daughter’s residence, 2844 Williamsburg Street, Warren, Ohio.

Please visit www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com to send online condolences to LaDonna’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, May 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.