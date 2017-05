NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Recent heavy rains have reactivated a landslide along State Route 154 just north of Elkton in Columbiana County.

The landslide was repaired last fall, however, it is now slipping beyond the limits of a newly constructed wall.

State Route 154 has again been reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals.

Workers will begin repairing the wall but a completion date has not been set.