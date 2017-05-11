Mahoning County indictments: May 11, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on May 11, 2017:

Kevin A. Michaels: (superseding indictment) Aggravated robbery, possessing criminal tools, two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of robbery

Nicholas Elmo: Two counts of possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Andrew Scott Devellin and James E. Pedicini: Five counts of breaking and entering and one count of theft

Peter Harasyn: Burglary

Gloria R. Daviduk and Michael Rochford: Burglary with repeat violent offender specifications and possessing criminal tools

Jordan Bell: Domestic violence

Tayquan Charlton: Two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability with firearm specifications

Jason T. Sobnosky: Three counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of misuse of credit cards

Michael A. Grande: Aggravated possession of drugs and criminal mischief

Colin Larouere and Donald Zebrasky: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Denny R. Rivera: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia

Rodney Lee Smallwood, Jr.: Burglary with repeat violent offender specifications and assault

Joseph Zaku: Two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of robbery with firearm specifications

Jonathan Anderson: Misuse of credit cards

Franklin Briggs, Jr.: Passing bad checks

Brandon Ferrier: Misuse of credit cards

Andrew Pitts: Telecommunications fraud and theft

Tracy Lynn Gross: Two counts of theft and two counts of forgery

Dana Landis: Theft

Francisco Javier-Delvalle Morales: Three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Christopher Kent: Rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition

Annette Alexander and Keijuan Perkins: Misuse of credit cards, eight counts of receiving stolen property, one count of illegal use of food stamps or WIC benefits and receiving stolen property

Brandon Pounds: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

John Reeder: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

Alfonda Madison, Jr.: Four counts of nonsupport of dependents

Michael Rushton: Two counts of nonsupport of dependents

John Jarome: Three counts of nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.