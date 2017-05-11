Malfunctioning stoplight at north side intersection danger to drivers



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of stoplights on the north side of Youngstown has been causing a lot of problems for drivers. Crews are trying to figure out why they continue to stop working even after they’re fixed.

Thursday morning, there was an accident at the intersection of Belmont and W. Rayen avenues.

The lights there have been blinking red and yellow for several weeks. Crews came out to repair the lights but by the afternoon, they were blinking again.

Since August of 2016, police have received more than 13 calls about the lights being out of commission.

Alfreda Martin owns Frieda’s on the corner of Rayen and Belmont. She said the lights at this intersection have been flashing for a while and that it was only a matter of time before someone got into an accident.

“It’s a dangerous spot and it should have been fixed a long time ago.”

The city’s public works department said stoplight issues like this are relatively normal.

“The City of Youngstown has about 220 signalized intersections in the city and it’s not unusual for this type of thing to happen. Sometimes it takes a little time to troubleshoot it and figure it out,” Charles Shasho said.

Martin said she’s seen the traffic department out working at the intersection before. She said they flip a switch and the lights start to work again — but not for long.

“Like one day, I know it was fixed but the very next time I came around through that, it was back doing the same thing all over again.”

The traffic department stayed to investigate the lights’ control box after Thursday’s crash. Shasho said they seem to have found the root of the problem.

“We’re going to try and trace it down. It looks like there might be some type of short. They did find a bird’s nest in the pole.”

Martin said the public works department needs to solve the problem fast.

“It should be done immediately because it’s a dangerous corner, like I said. It’s a blind spot and it should be done immediately.”

The public works department said it should have the problem fixed by this week or at the latest, the middle of next week.

Until then, if you are crossing that intersection and the lights are flashing, be sure to follow traffic protocol — flashing yellow means proceed with caution and flashing red means treat it as a stop sign.

