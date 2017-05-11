Margaret T. Lyden Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13 celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Peter M. Polando at Saint Columba Cathedral in Youngstown, for Margaret T. Lyden, 85, who passed away Thursday Morning, May 11, 2017 at Park Vista.

Margaret was born July 29, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Henry J. and Margaret T. O’Hara Lyden.

She was a 1950 Ursuline High School graduate and was a clerk at Truscon Republic Steel.

She was a lifelong member of Saint Columba Cathedral parish.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memory her brothers-in law, Steve Gorol of Hubbard and C. James Beil of Liberty; her sister–in-law, Donna Lyden of Cortland as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Henry J. Lyden and sisters, Mary Kay Gorol and Roseann Beil.

