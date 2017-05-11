Mary A. (Hubert) Vass Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home with a mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish – St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Mary A. Vass, 97, who passed away on Thursday morning, May 11, 2017 at The Assumption Village.

Mary was born on August 29, 1919 in South Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Francis (Fannie) Szakasits Hubert.

Mary married John P. Vass on October 19, 1941 and he passed away on December 3, 2000.

She was a 1938 graduate of Scienceville High School and was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish – St. Nicholas Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.

Mary and her husband, John, were former members of St. Stephen of Hungary Church in Youngstown.

She was an “awesome” housewife and the “greatest” mother to her family.

Mary leaves behind two sons, John R. Vass of Struthers and Ronald R. (Teresa) Vass of Canfield and one daughter, Mary Ann (Albert) Schmalzried of Vienna; a sister, Theresa Pitlik; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren as well as a special daughter-in-law, Ann L. Vass.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Frank and Joseph Hubert; sister, Ann “Babe” Brent and daughter-in-law, Dianne M. Vass.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Benjamin Hayek, with special thanks to The Assumption Village Nursing Home; nurses, Cindy and Heather and all the staff, especially Al, Ivory, Pat and Sara, for their wonderful love and care.

Friends may call on Monday, May 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes be donated to the Assumption Village Nursing Home, 9800 Market Street, North Lima, Ohio 44452 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Please visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send online condolences to the Vass family.

