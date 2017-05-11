Mary E. Dillon Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mary “Mamie” Elizabeth Dillon, 94, passed away on May 11, 2017, surrounded by her family.

A private graveside service, conducted by Rev. Don Scott Monaco of Grace Hospice, will be held at Lake Park Cemetery.

Mamie was born August 8, 1922 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Stanley and Julia Winters.

She was a member of the Woodrow Wilson High School January class of 1942 and was a devoted wife and mother.

She married John “Jack” Dillon, Jr. on July 28, 1942 and they spent most of their marriage on the south side of Youngstown, where they raised their family.

Mamie was a wonderful cook, known for her spaghetti and meatballs and wedding and potato soup. She made sure all of her meals were well seasoned.

She enjoyed bowling and was a member of several leagues over the years at Holiday Bowl and Camelot Lanes. In later years, she took to bowling on the Nintendo Wii and was quite accomplished. She also enjoyed bocce, bingo and books by Danielle Steel and V.C. Andrews. With impeccable hair, clothes and bright red nails, she always looked classy when she went out.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her children, Terry (Terry Sue) Dillon, Sr. and Jacquelyn (Ron) Gianoglio, both of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Sean Dillon, Angie (Andy) Pettitt, Pam (Jim) Gianoglio and Patricia Gianoglio (fiancé Damian Crowl) and five great-grandchildren, Patrick, Nicholas, Sophia, William and Isabel.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jack, who passed away February 17, 1992; her grandson, Terry Dillon, Jr. and her sister, Clara Mathias.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Paisley House Assisted Living, who provided excellent care to Mamie during the four years she lived there and to Grace Hospice for their care over the past several months.

Ditto marks, Mom.

